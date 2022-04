Jonathan Scott Bar Fight

In 2016, security footage surfaced of the Property Brothers personality allegedly getting involved in an altercation at a local bar in Fargo, North Dakota, and shows him being placed in a chokehold by a bouncer. However, the city attorney later stated, “Upon review of the police report and associated evidence, I found there was not sufficient evidence to establish a violation of either simple assault or disorderly conduct.” Scott did not face charges.