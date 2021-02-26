She Had a Secret Boyfriend

His name is Brandon Adams. He goes by “Q.” He’s a singer in his 20s. And for much of 2019, he held a special place in Eilish’s heart. The two are seen holding hands and ice skating, and she often ends their phone conversations with an “I love you.” Alas, the two split.

“I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair,” she explains in a New York City hotel room. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super-excited about things the other person couldn’t care less about. There was a lack of effort. Like dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me and you don’t.” Still, she admits that she’s not over him, resigning the relationship with an all-too-empathetic sentiment: “I can’t fix him. I tried.”