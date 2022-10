1. What Happened to Her Late Fiancé?

Danielle opened up about Nick’s death during season 21 of The Bachelor, revealing that he died in Wisconsin in 2011 following a drug overdose. “I was engaged and five and a half years ago he passed away,” she said during a 2017 episode. “He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know he was an addict so it was a complete shock.”