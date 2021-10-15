Sometimes drama leads to a happy ending. That is the case for The Challenge‘s Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, who have had their fair share of ups and downs since meeting in 2018.

The duo, who first connected on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, had a rough start as they met when he was in a relationship with Bachelorette alum Danielle Maltby. Although they didn’t hook up during the show, Sorbello and Calafiore created a bond afterward — before he called things off with Maltby — leading to a very public and messy split.

While the Challenge costars continued their romance, the drama didn’t end there, as Maltby and Sorbello later realized that he was still talking to them both.

“I made a mistake. I f—ked up. I did that, I can own that,” he admitted during a December 2018 episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. At the time, Sorbello added through tears, “I don’t want any of it to be true because I know how I feel about him and I know how we were together. I want all of that to be real so bad.”

Still — they found their way through it. After driving across the country to try and win the Champs vs Pros winner back, Sorbello and Calafiore started fresh and began dating again months later.

They chose to take a break from Challenges after War of the Worlds 2, telling Us in December 2019 that it was better for their mental health and their relationship.

“You can’t put a price tag on happiness. For so long, I was, like, you know the money is so good. I can’t say no. I needed a little break for my own sanity and my own happiness, just finding what makes me me again and get my light back,” she shared with Us. “I’m freakin’ fantastic, so I’m gonna have a little break so they can make someone else the bad guy this next season because I’m not going to be on it!”

In October 2021, they opened up exclusively to Us about their status, and why having an “unconventional” relationship really works for them.

“I know without a fraction of a doubt in my mind that this man loves me,” she shared at the said. “We are honest with each other. We’re open about what our interests are. A lot of people will hide sexual fetishes or things they like to do because they’re afraid of scaring their partner off. … This is my person.”

Scroll down for a full timeline of all their ups and downs through the years: