Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Drama: Dean Unglert, Kaitlyn Bristowe and More Bachelor Nation Stars Weigh In

Tanner Tolbert

Tanner, who met wife Jade Roper on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, made it clear he is not a fan of Blake. 

 

“Blake is out here making Dean look like Mother Theresa… #bachelorinparadise,” Tanner tweeted during Monday night’s premiere.

 

The next night, he retweeted his own post and added, “Still confused how Blake pulled any of these girls in the first place… #BachelorInParadise.” 

 

Tanner also pointed out how much hate season 2 contestant Joe Bailey received after he was caught texting Samantha Steffen before the season, which is a common practice now.

 

“I remember when Joe Bailey got destroyed for sending Samantha a DM before our season of Paradise… now people are hooking up with half the cast and pre planning engagements…. #ohhowthetimeshavechanged #freejoebailey,” he wrote. 

 

