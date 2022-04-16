Everything to Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Jack Could Be Back

Jack Featherington skipped town at the end of season 2, but Young exclusively told Us in April 2022 that he wasn’t sure that he was done with the regency drama.

“[Jack] is definitely still alive — which is probably a one up from the first Featherington — so there is still hope,” Young told Us. “I still feel that maybe he’ll go back to the states and find his birth certificate. Then he can come back having somehow made money, maybe married a wealthy American, and he can pay people back. Then he will become the toast of London again — which, I think, might be wishful thinking on my part.”