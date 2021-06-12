Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Chris Evans

The Marvel star’s worst audition experience came as a result of him feeling starstruck by Ben Affleck.

“I walked in and I’m walking down the halls looking for this room, and as I passed a room I heard, ‘There he is.’ In my head I was like, ‘That’s Ben,'” he explained to Backstage in September 2011. “I turned around and it was, and for some reason, I instantly was nervous. I went in and shook his hand, and the first thing I said was, ‘Hey, how ya doing — am I gonna be ok where I parked?’ And he said, ‘Where’d you park?’ And I said, ‘At one of the meters.’ And he said, ‘Did you put money in it?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘I think you’ll be all right.’

That awkward introduction led Evans’ to struggle the entire time he auditioned for 2007’s Gone Baby Gone, directed by Affleck himself.

“From that moment, I just wanted to get the f–k out of the room. I just wanted to be anywhere but there. I sat down with my heart beating out of my chest, I was so mortified that I started this meeting off that way. I started giving him one-word answers,” he shared.

Evans added: “They put me in a rocking chair, so I’m just rocking and twisting, just nervous. ‘So, what was your last movie like?’ ‘Good.’ ‘What was it like to work with Danny Boyle?’ ‘Good.’ I just wanted to get out of there. It was horrible, a complete disaster. So obviously, I did not get that job.”