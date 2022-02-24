Lizzo

“I’m not good at auditioning. I’m like, ‘Put me in the scene. Don’t ask me to audition. Just write it for me,'” the musician told Variety in February 2022 after auditioning for Ursula in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. “But, you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a THOT, shaking ass.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer recalled later running into Melissa McCarthy, who got the part of the Disney villain, while at an Adele concert. “She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa.’ And I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why the hell did I get the part?,’ which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say,” Lizzo remembered. “And then I was like, ‘Girl, because my audition was terrible.’ And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like, ‘[I] ruined my chances there.’”

The Michigan native noted that her audition for the part “wasn’t terrible,” hinting that it was her comedy that cost her the role. “Sometimes I like to make jokes. My audition was good. You can ask Disney. I don’t want to talk too much about it,” she added. “The singing was great. I’ll just say that.”