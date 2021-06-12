Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Ryan Reynolds

“I was never a great auditioner. But I had one where I had to sing, and I’m a nervous singer,” he told Taraji P. Henson during a Variety Studios: Actors on Actors interview in November 2016. “I’m one of those people that … you know when you’re in the shower, and you’re like, ‘This is pretty good?’ But once I get out into the real world, it’s just like my voice turns into a hammer that hits everybody in the face.”

He continued, “So I did an audition where I had to sing, and it was pretty bad. It’s one of those auditions that was so bad that I look back and I think, ‘What if that tape surfaces at some point? That’ll be the death of me.’ Yeah. That was pretty awful.”