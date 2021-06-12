Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Tom Holland

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor revealed that his take on Finn from 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens was not one that he remembers fondly. Holland told Backstage in February 2021 that he’s had “quite a few” bad auditions over the years. “I’ve read the wrong lines at the wrong audition before,” he said.

His reading for the part of Finn — which eventually went to John Boyega — stands out as one of worst.

“I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was, like, four or five auditions in,” the British actor told the outlet. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone.”

The audition called for the Cherry star to interact with a robot character. “I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop,’” he said. “I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny.”

Holland admitted that he “felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called,” but he couldn’t contain his laughter. He added: “Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”