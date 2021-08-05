Kelly Clarkson

After watching the first Twilight movie, Clarkson became so obsessed with the vampire saga that she gave props to it on her website. “And by the way, I’m now on Eclipse of the Twilight series and so is my mom, my sister and all of my friends,” she wrote in 2009, mentioning the third book in Meyer’s series. “You could say we’re a bit addicted and all searching for our very own personal ‘Edward.'”

Later on, she serenaded a cardboard cutout of Pattinson during one of her concerts and confessed that her song “Empty As I Am” was inspired by the New Moon movie.