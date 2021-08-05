Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum is a Twilight fan, at least in part, for selfish reasons. The franchise helped to create the vampire phenomenon, a fact she was more than willing to acknowledge.

“I definitely love that I’m part of [the vampire trend]. I love the Twilight movies,” Dobrev told MTV after Eclipse cleaned up at 2011 MTV Movie Awards. “I think that we’re all really happy for each other. I’m very happy that they exist because we exist because of them. Their success is our success. I’m kind of sad the movies are almost over.”