‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

1998

Things between the original Halliwell sisters weren’t all bad at the beginning. A year after the premiere, Doherty and Combs even served as bridesmaids in Milano’s wedding to Cinjuna Tate. (The twosome were married for 10 months in 1999.)

“I feel that we’re incredibly lucky that the three of us found each other,” Milano gushed in 1999. “We all have horses so we all have things that are in common. Holly and I keep our horses at the same ranch so we go riding all the time together and we’re very similar and, um, very close, we’re blessed in that way. It’s like a big slumber party every day. We giggle a lot.”