‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2020

While Combs and McGowan proved to be on good terms in October 2020 as they teamed up for an Instagram Live, they started drama on their stream with Sarah Jeffery, who stars on the CW reboot of Charmed.

“When you search for [Charmed on Netflix] they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people,” Combs said, referring to the original series leaving Netflix.

McGowan added, “But it sucks. I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it … But I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Jeffery subsequently took to Twitter and called the actresses “sad” and “pathetic” for slamming the new series, which premiered in 2018. “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other [Women of Color],” she wrote. “I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

It didn’t take long for Combs to fire back. “That’s some bulls—t. And a lot of it. Clearly,” she wrote. “People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey.”

While Jeffery didn’t reply to Combs, she shared a photo of her father with Doherty and praised the BH90210 alum.

“In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in,” the Descendants star wrote. “He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed one (pre-covid!). He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture. She sent her love.”

Doherty weighed in later that month, telling Entertainment Weekly, “What’s old is new … and I think it’s wonderful a new generation can connect with three strong, powerful women, not to mention the many jobs the show provides.”