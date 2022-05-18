Christine Compares ‘Selling Sunset’ to ‘The Wizard of Oz’

“Season 3 I realized I can’t win. There was a time [when] I was actually talking about Mary in a scene and I watched my mouth say Amanza,” Christine claimed. “And I didn’t say Amanza’s name. And that’s when I was like, ‘What Wizard of Oz s—t am I up against?’ Even the office scene when Mary got promoted — that was the best day we ever had together. We were so excited. We had so much fun. And it didn’t happen that way on camera. We were all hugging each other and like, ‘Oh, my God, Mary, I’m so happy for you.’ We’re all getting along. It was great. But the producers told me to keep walking out of the office. I walked out of the office probably 16 times and they were like, ‘No smile. No wave. No smile. No wave.’ But like, we’re prisoners, right? We can’t leave until, like, they get what they want.”