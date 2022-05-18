Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Christine Quinn Worries She’ll Get Sued After ‘Call Her Daddy’: ‘Selling Sunset’ Salary, Editing Revelations

By
OZ Christine Quinn Worries She Will Get Sued After Call Her Daddy Selling Sunset Salary Editing Revelations
 Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix
6
6 / 6
podcast

Christine Compares ‘Selling Sunset’ to ‘The Wizard of Oz’

“Season 3 I realized I can’t win. There was a time [when] I was actually talking about Mary in a scene and I watched my mouth say Amanza,” Christine claimed. “And I didn’t say Amanza’s name. And that’s when I was like, ‘What Wizard of Oz s—t am I up against?’ Even the office scene when Mary got promoted — that was the best day we ever had together. We were so excited. We had so much fun. And it didn’t happen that way on camera. We were all hugging each other and like, ‘Oh, my God, Mary, I’m so happy for you.’ We’re all getting along. It was great. But the producers told me to keep walking out of the office. I walked out of the office probably 16 times and they were like, ‘No smile. No wave. No smile. No wave.’ But like, we’re prisoners, right? We can’t leave until, like, they get what they want.”

Back to top