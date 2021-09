Ryan McPartlin (Devon Woodcomb)

While Chuck was his largest role, he got his start on The Nanny with Fran Drescher before replacing Dalton James on Passions. In 2008, he briefly appeared on AMC’s Mad Men. McPartlin has also performed on Hart of Dixie, Community, Playing House, CSI: Miami and Fuller House. He wed college sweetheart Danielle Kirlin in October 2002 and the pair share two sons.