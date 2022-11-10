A date night to sing about! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin stepped out in style at the 2022 CMA Awards.

One day before Lambert’s 39th birthday, she attended the Wednesday, November 9, ceremony alongside husband McLoughlin, 30. The “Hell on Heels” songstress stunned in a black and pink lace dress while her man donned a classic tuxedo.

The “Little Red Wagon” songstress is up for three trophies during the 56th annual CMA Awards, which are hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Lambert scored nods for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

“I’m so thankful to be part of the country music family. Congrats to all the nominees,” she gushed via Instagram in September after learning of her nominations. “Gonna be a big ol party this year at the #CMAawards!”

The Texas native and McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after less than three months of dating, and their romance has only gotten stronger.

“[Brendan’s] super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month of the “ride or die” couple. “They’re very much homebodies so when they’re not on the road they love to just spend time at home with their pets.”

In addition to chilling at home with her man and his 3-year-old son Landon, whom he shares with ex Kaihla Rettinger, Lambert is focused on her career.

“Miranda is focused on her music and her residency in Las Vegas, as well as other upcoming performances,” the insider told Us of the powerhouse vocalist’s “Velvet Rodeo” performances, which began earlier this year. “She loves performing and feels like she’s in a really good place in her career. She’s so happy.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, Lambert — who released her album Palomino in April — has won a total of 17 CMA trophies.

“Winning my first Female Vocalist of the Year, I was handed that by Loretta Lynn on the CMAs stage [in 2010],” the Grammy winner told Vulture in September about the award that’s meant the most throughout her career. “That moment is burned in my brain: what I was wearing, how I felt. I was just so wide-eyed. I could not believe it was happening that way. That moment will forever stick out as a really important one for me.”

She added: “This year, I have a residency and a record, and … I want to work harder. Country music’s such a family, and the fact that your family voted for you and was like, ‘We think you’ve earned [it this] year,’ it does feel like [a] responsibility.”

