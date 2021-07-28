Tournament of roses! Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper and Aaron Clancy teased season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, promising lots of drama to go around.

After reuniting for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special, which aired on Monday, July 26, the season 17 Bachelorette contestants exclusively told Us Weekly that finding The One was still a top priority for them — which is why they went to Mexico for Paradise.

“Honestly, like, I fell in love on The Bachelorette. And I believe in what this place can be, even though it’s on TV and it looks crazy,” Connor B., 29, said at Katie Thurston’s Men Tell All taping. “It was a pretty amazing way to fall in love. So, if I can get back in that place and not have a phone, not have distractions and be able to just really focus on chemistry and relationships with people, I’m all [in].”

Aaron, 26, who was eliminated on the July 12 episode of The Bachelorette alongside Tre, 26, and Connor, admitted that dating on TV isn’t that much harder than trying to find love in the real world.

“I’ve tried to dating in the regular world quite a bit, [so I thought], ‘Let’s try it in the Paradise world.’ We’ll give it a shot,” he said of his choice to go to Mexico. “You know it could be a great experience.”

Tre, for his part, noted that he’s trying to find his person no matter where she is, so the Bachelor spinoff is just another way to try and achieve his forever romance.

“I want to end up in a happy marriage with a wonderful family. I don’t care what it looks like getting there,” he told Us. “And so, if that’s [by taking] the route of going on The Bachelorette again [or] that’s Paradise, like, I don’t care how I get there. I just want to get there.”

However, the men’s time on BiP wasn’t without its drama — which fans can expect to see a lot of come August.

“There’s definitely tension, but there’s definitely heartwarming moments,” Tre exclusively told Us. “There’s definitely funny moments and there’s definitely romance that’s everywhere. So, you’re getting a little bit of everything with the season.”

