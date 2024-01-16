Riley Keough and her Daisy Jones & The Six castmates may not be real rock stars, but they certainly looked like them at the 2023 Emmys.

Keough, 34, arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, in a chic black gown by Chanel, which she accessorized with a matching hair bow. The actress had two dates for the awards show: her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

The Logan Lucky star was joined on the red carpet by Daisy Jones castmate Camila Morrone, who stunned in a figure-hugging red gown complete with a cascading train. Morrone, 26, wore her hair in loose waves and kept her glam and jewelry minimal.

Keough played fictional singer-songwriter Daisy Jones in the Prime Video series, which debuted in March 2023 and is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s 2019 novel of the same name. The Zola actress starred opposite Sam Claflin, who played Billy Dunne, the lead singer of The Six. In the limited series, Daisy and Billy become bandmates after they’re paired up by an enterprising record executive, but it takes some time for them to warm up to each other.

The show is up for three trophies at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Keough and Morrone, who plays Billy’s wife, Camila Alvarez, also both received nods for their performances.

While the drama’s soundtrack was the main attraction for many fans, other viewers were more fascinated by the clothes, which pay homage to the glamour of the 1970s. Costume designer Denise Wingate particularly wanted to honor Keough’s late grandfather Elvis Presley.

“I met a woman, Love Melody, who designed clothes in the ’60s and made two jumpsuits for Elvis,” Wingate told E! News in February 2023. “I had her make two beautiful long coats for Riley — one in a rust leather and another in patchwork denim. I felt it was important to bring something from that period. And I think Riley was touched.”

Riley is the daughter of Danny Keough and the late Lisa Marie Presley, who was the only daughter of the “Jailhouse Rock” singer and Priscilla Presley, who divorced in 1973. Lisa Marie died in January 2023 at age 54 from complications caused by a small bowel obstruction.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla, 78, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Earlier this month, Riley announced that her mother’s posthumous memoir will debut later this year.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Riley wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 11, alongside a throwback snap of her and her mom. “Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now.”

The book is set for release on Tuesday, October 15.