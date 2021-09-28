‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home the First Couple of Season 30

No more Mr. Nice Len! Week two of Dancing With the Stars meant that the first pair was sent packing — and the judges got even tougher on the celebrities. At the top of the Monday, September 27, episode, host Tyra Banks shared that after Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19, her partner, Cody Rigsby, must also stay out of the ballroom — but they’re still in the running for the mirrorball trophy. The judges were able to judge their performance based on a tape dance from rehearsal.

Former Bachelor Matt James was the first star to hit the ballroom floor this week, after getting a visit from girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell in the studio. The visit seemed to boost his confidence ahead of his samba, as he kicked off the routine by stripping down — and Len Goodman was not impressed. After the routine, the head judge told the reality star that his “hips are allergic to music.” The scoring reflected that as Matt and Lindsay Arnold earned only a 22 out of 40.

Len’s mood seemingly lightened up when it came time for Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy to take the dance floor. “There was a nice mix of steps,” Goodman told the pair after they danced a stellar Viennese waltz. “Both of you did a good job.”

Another duo who impressed some of the judges was Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson. They were told to tone it down after week one and tried to do just that — but not everyone was into it. Although Derek Hough said he was “so impressed” by the WWE star, Len said the athlete has “very little finesse” but “very good” footwork. The lack of finesse must have impacted the score as Len gave them a 5, while the other judges gave 7s.

One of the most memorable dances of the night went to real-life couple Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, who danced to their song, “Say You Won’t Let Go.” Although it was steamy and included the duo literally singing to one another, Len noted that that the actor, 48, was “posing” and “running around” more than actually dancing and the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum had the perfect response, saying, “I’m a poser!”

The highest scores of the night came later in the night. Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, who danced to “It Had to Be You,” her wedding song with her late husband, Nick Cordero, earned the four eights for their romantic foxtrot. Directly after, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned a 31 out of 40 for their super energetic cha cha.

Unfortunately, one pair had to go. Martin Kove and Britt Stewart landed in the bottom two with Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov. Ultimately, the judges chose to save the Bling Empire star.

Scroll down to see all the scores from week two.