Denise Richards is seemingly over her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars calling her a hypocrite.

After the 49-year-old actress and husband Aaron Phypers stormed out of Kyle Richards’ BBQ on the Wednesday, July 8, episode of the Bravo series, Denise told Lisa Rinna that the couple were going to destress at a strip club. The Melrose Place alum, 56, then gleefully told Kyle, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke where Denise and Aaron, 47, were headed.

“I somehow hurt your feelings and you’re really mad and hurt about it, but we’re going to get a steak and we’re going to a strip club,” Lisa said in her confessional. “How do you say that — if you’re being all high and mighty about a threesome?”

During her conversation with the women, Lisa added that it’s “just so f—king ironic” as Denise and Aaron expressed concerns that the women were talking about threesomes in front of her teenage daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, (whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen) during a previous episode.

Erika agreed, “She’s not comfortable bringing her kids but she’s comfortable having a steak at a strip joint?”

Garcelle, however, stood up for Denise. “I don’t think Denise is being a hypocrite,” she told the Bravo cameras. “If her kids are not around, she can be as free as she wants to be. She’s a grown ass woman.”

As the episode aired, Denise took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

“I was obviously joking about the steak & strip bar,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I said it in my confessional but never made it in the episode #rhobh.”

Denise and Aaron have been at odds with her costars since the aforementioned threesome conversation dinner. Erika, 48, Kyle, 51, Lisa and Teddi, 39, subsequently accused the Wild Things star of “mom-shaming” them. During Wednesday’s episode, the Pretty Mess author also accused Aaron of “mansplaining” the situation during a heated fight at Sutton’s store.

“Aaron, you let us have it,” Erika told Aaron on Wednesday’s episode. “The way you were speaking to us? You talked down to us and asked us if we were OK with ourselves … if we could look in the mirror.”

Aaron, for his part, said he was “done” with the “negative” conversation and left the party with Denise.

