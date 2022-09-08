How Does Olivia Wilde Feel About Florence Pugh’s Alleged Lack of Promotion?

While Pugh has been absent from most Don’t Worry Darling press engagements and has skipped promoting the film via her social media, Wilde has reacted to the alleged social media snub.

“Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune,” the Change-Up actress told Vanity Fair in a September 2022 interview. “I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

Wilde added: “Florence’s performance in this film is astounding. It’s just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it.”