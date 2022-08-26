What Happened Between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

In addition to the alleged behind-the-scenes beef between Wilde and LaBeouf, Don’t Worry Darling also garnered buzz during filming when the director and Styles were spotted holding hands off set in January 2021 — two months after Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the couple developed a connection after working together on the movie. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider noted to Us. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”