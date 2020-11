A Strong Name

Joy-Anna explained to Us how she and Austin picked the name Gideon for their son: “We didn’t know what we were having before, so we didn’t really have a name picked out. And so when he was born, we were just really wanting a strong name for our son, and so Gideon is a biblical name and he was a man of power and one that was willing to serve the Lord even when the odds were against him.”