Duggar Family Pics: Couples, Babies and More!

Baby Nerves

“I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby and then I thought, ‘Oh my. What if I have a 10-pounder?’” Jinger, who married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, told Us of being pregnant with her first child. “That’s probably the only thing that makes me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point I’m trying not to think about that. I’m trying to just enjoy the pregnancy, and I know that when that baby comes I’m going to be super excited to see it.”