Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star slammed Spicer’s lack of moves on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen one week after he and his professional partner, Jenna Johnson, were eliminated from the ABC competition series on the October 30 episode. “I can tell you that I had an amazing time on the show. I was robbed, I should have still been there … He can’t dance! But it’s also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him.”