TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Who’s Heading to Finale After Heartbreaking Elimination

By
LAUREN ALAINA, GLEB SAVCHENKO 'Dancing With the Stars' Reveals Who's Heading to Finale After Heartbreaking Elimination
 ABC/Eric McCandless
5
6 / 5

Lauren and Gleb

Redemption Dance: Paso Doble (redo of week 2)
Score: 27/30

Dance 2: Viennese waltz
Score: 27/30

Back to top