Shakin’ it, not stirred. Dancing With the Stars contestants will perform to music from the James Bond film franchise during the Monday, October 3, episode.

“Listen, James Bond is all about action,” RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela told Us Weekly on Monday, September 26. “So, we are gonna put our hips and our moves and our mind full on action for next week. Yes, Cuban action, ‘cause we’re doing the Rumba.”

The 40-year-old reality TV personality and his partner, Gleb Savchenko, will be dancing to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner, written for the 1995 film of the same name. Last week, they performed a Quickstep to “Shake Rattle and Roll” for Elvis Night.

Shangela told Us that his DWTS strategy is to believe he’s going to nail every dance. “I walk into the building; I feel like I’m going to excel. That’s the way I walk in, because we have to have that level of confidence,” the drag performer said.

Also staying focused on the positives is Joseph Baena, whose partner, Daniella Karagach, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the season’s second episode. Alexis Warr has been filling in for Karagach, 29, while she self-quarantines.

“I mean, there’s nothing you can really do about it but move forward and keep a good positive mentality about it,” the 24-year-old bodybuilder told Us of the partner change. “They partnered me with one of the best, so, I can’t complain.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son added that he’s trying not to worry about the possibility of coming down with COVID-19 himself. “You know, I like to think that I have the immune system of an ox,” he said. He and Warr, 21, will dance the Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith for their week three performance.

Karagach’s husband, Pasha Pashkov, and partner Teresa Giudice became the second couple eliminated during the Monday, September 26, episode. Baena told Us it was “a bummer” to see them go. “I love seeing Pash, I love seeing Teresa,” he said.

Giudice, 50, told Us that she wasn’t surprised when judge Len Goodman broke the tie in Cheryl Ladd’s favor, eliminating her. “I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” she said. “I knew Len was not gonna pick me.”

Despite being eliminated in week two, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star still had an “amazing experience” on DWTS. “My dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience, and it was pretty amazing,” she said.

Scroll through for an exclusive sneak peek at which song each couple will dance to for James Bond Night on Dancing With the Stars: