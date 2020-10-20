It was another emotional week on Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, October 19, the stars upped their games, bringing some of their best performances yet.

After receiving two 9s last week, Val Chmerkovskiy and Monica Aldama slowed things down with a rumba, dedicated to Aldama’s husband, whom she met in middle school. She revealed that they married young, then briefly split — even getting divorced for a year before getting back together. “He’s my best friend, my biggest support, my rock,” she said after the dance.

Carrie Ann Inaba said she was “amazing,” while Derek Hough complimented her incredible balance. The judges gave the pair three 9s, their best score yet.

Skai Jackson shared that she’s had a tough week since she just started her freshman year of college and has been taking three classes while doing Dancing With the Stars. Unfortunately, during her routine, she slipped up and made a few mistakes.

“It happens to the best of us,” Hough said about the mistake made during their cha-cha. “I have to commend you for carrying it on. … We’ve all been there. It’s all a part of the highs and the lows.” Inaba also commended her for finding “her way back” and said the good parts of the routine created one of her “better dances.”

Nelly, on the other hand, really impressed the judges this week with his Viennese waltz to Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” a slower number in which he showed off his impressive form.

“I’m, like, without words. There is something so beautiful happening,” Inaba said, calling the dance elegant.

One of the most emotional numbers of the night went to Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko who danced a contemporary routine dedicated to her parents, who both died from lung cancer — her father in 2019 and her mother in 2020.

Later on in the night, Hough 35, returned to the dance floor for the first time in three years for a routine with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, who used to be a troupe member on the show. The six-time DWTS champ performed an extremely sensual number with the Kansas native, 26.

At the end of the two-hour show, Vernon Davis and Johnny Weir were revealed as the bottom two. Ultimately, the judges saved Weir, sending home Davis and Peta Murgatroyd.

Scroll down for details on each dance and each partner’s score.