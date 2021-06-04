Sherry Stringfield

Stringfield portrayed Dr. Susan Lewis, one of the original characters, leaving after season 3 in 1996. She later returned in 2001 for season 8, but exited for good in 2005 after season 12. The actress starred in The Stepfather, Night and Day, Criminal Behavior, The Confession and Runaway. On the small screen, the Colorado native appeared on Under the Dome and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. The NYPD Blue alum was married to Larry E. Joseph from 1998 to 2006. They share two children: Phoebe and Milo.