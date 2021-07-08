Her New Life

After Kathy Hilton pointed out that Erika’s previous social life was “probably more of what [Tom] wanted,” she agreed. “That would be all of what he wanted,” the singer said with a wink.

During a confessional, she expanded. “When I entered this marriage 27 years old, which was 20 years ago, Tom had everything — it was all set up, so I just inserted myself in there,” she said. “Just because you ‘have a lot of money’ doesn’t mean you ‘have a lot of independence’ and if you’re not in charge of your own finances from the get, where are you going to go?”

During the chat with Kathy and Crystal Minkoff, Erika noted that she’s “the housekeeper” now, doing her own laundry and dishes. “There’s no housekeepers, there’s no gardeners and I really value my privacy, so in some respects, I kind of like it,” she said.