Eric Dane (Dr. Mark Sloan)

McSteamy’s death was just as tragic as Lexie’s, yes, but his exit made way for some exciting TV roles. After Dane’s Mark Sloan was killed off following the season 8 plane crash (no one knew if he was going to make it!), the actor went on to star in The Last Ship and HBO’s Euphoria as a man struggling with his sexuality. Eric Dane also has two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart.