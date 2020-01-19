Every Star Who’s Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Where Are They Now?

Sandra Oh (Dr. Cristina Yang)

Since retiring neurosurgeon Cristina Yang’s sutures and unrivaled stern faces in 2014, Sandra Oh has starred on TV shows including American Crime and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Most famously, she won a Golden Globe in 2019 for her performance as Eve Polastri on Killing Eve. That year, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, with Rhimes penned an essay about her former collaborator. “With her nuanced characters, Sandra Oh has chosen to fearlessly take up space in a universe that has not always made space for her. Now, the power of her talented presence makes space for others,” the Shondaland founder wrote. “And that is a gift to every artist of color who follows in her footsteps.”