Joy Behar

The comedian is the longest-running View host, appearing at the panel from 1997 to 2013 before rejoining in 2015. In July 2022, she reflected on her brief absence from the talk show, telling Time, “I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Now, however, Behar is happy to be back and has learned to tune out the haters. “You have a power when you have that microphone. People don’t like it,” she claimed to the outlet. “They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on The View, saying things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at. I’m a powerful person on The View. I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad.”