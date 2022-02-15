Losing Sleep

While reflecting on his marriage during the February 14 episode, Odom confessed, “Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep at night thinking about [Khloé].” He later told Bailey that he was going to “try [his] damnedest” to reach out to his ex once back in the real world.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner. It would be a blessing just to be in her presence,” he said in a confessional. “[I’d] say I’m sorry and what a fool I was. But she has her right to never ever see me again, for the things I put her through. Time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now. Just saying her name brightens up my day. All I can do is wish the best for her.”