April 2021

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day. Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that,” Annie Murphy exclusively told Us Weekly. “Did David and Patrick adopt a kid? I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper.”