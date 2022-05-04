Christine Quinn Leaves Oppenheim Group Ahead of ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6

Will Christine Still Be On the Show?

Following all of her drama with her Oppenheim Group coworkers in season 6, Us Weekly confirmed in April 2022 that she had decided to leave the brokerage for good. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. In a Forbes interview with her husband, Christian Richard, earlier that month, the Texas native teased that she wanted to move from real estate into cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear whether Christine will still be featured on Selling Sunset after her departure from the Oppenheim Group, especially with so many of her relationships with her fellow realtors at their breaking points.