Hilary Swank

The Oscar winner’s run as a series regular during season 8 of Beverly Hills, 90210 was cut short after she was fired from the show. “They were like, ‘Look, it’s not working.’ And I couldn’t move. I was like, ‘What’s not working? Me? Am I bad? I’m not working because I’m bad?’” Swank, who played single mom Carly Reynolds, recalled in 2018.

The actress also spoke about her time on the show during a 2014 interview on Conan.

“I was on 90210 during the eighth season when no one watched anymore and Luke Perry was long gone,” she quipped, referring to Perry’s season 6 exit. Swank added that she was “devastated” after her character, a love interest for Steve, was written off after 16 episodes.