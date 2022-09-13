Niall Horan

The Irish singer landed a solo record deal in 2016, releasing singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands” from his debut album, Flicker, in 2017. In addition to hitting the road to promote his new music, Horan started a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. Us confirmed in December 2018 that the twosome called it quits after months of dating. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship,” a source told Us at the time. “They still have a lot of love for each other.” He released his second album, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020.

He began dating fashion buyer Amelia Woolley in May 2020.