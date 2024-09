Felicity Huffman

Huffman made her return to TV in 2023 after her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Her first leading role after serving time for fraud charges was a backdoor pilot for The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer. Huffman was subsequently cast to play Dr. Jill Gideon on Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution and is now set to star in the season 2 premiere of Fox’s Accused.