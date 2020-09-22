‘Friends’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

David Schwimmer

Known to the younger set as the voice of Melman, the giraffe in the animated Madagascar films, Schwimmer made his feature directorial debut with 2007’s Run, Fatboy, Run. He has also appeared on Broadway in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. In 2012, he portrayed Newell L. Miller in Web Therapy alongside Kudrow. Schwimmer stole the show yet again on the small screen as Robert Kardashian in 2016’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and in his season 10 arc on Will & Grace. In 2020, he landed a role on Intelligence, a British television sitcom that was picked up by Peacock.

Schwimmer was married to artist Zoë Buckman from 2010 to 2017. They share one daughter, who they welcomed in 2011.