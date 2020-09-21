Friends forever! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow proved their connection is still as strong as ever during the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Aniston, 51, made an in-person appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at the top of the awards show on Sunday, September 20, but checked in later in the night from home. Shortly before losing the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award to Zendaya, the Morning Show star called in to chat with host Jimmy Kimmel — and was joined by two very familiar faces.

“Of course I’m here, we live together!” Cox, 56, teased as she popped up beside her former Friends costar. Aniston joined in on the joke, adding, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.”

Not only did fans revel in seeing Rachel Green and Monica Geller reunited, but they were given a third big surprise from Kudrow, 57, who joined in with a smile. “Oh, is this live TV?” the Comeback star said, teasing that there was nowhere else she’d rather be than with Aniston and Cox.

The trio of ’90s TV stars — who worked with Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on Friends — have been thick as thieves since the timeless sitcom ended in 2004. Earlier this year, HBO Max confirmed that an official unscripted reunion special was in the works at the streaming service, more than 15 years after the NBC series went off the air.

“We’re going to have the best time,” Cox said of the upcoming TV event in February. “It’s going to be great. We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It’s going to be fantastic.”

Unfortunately for Friends fans, production for the special was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In August, Aniston tried her best to put a positive spin on the unexpected bump in the road.

“It’s going to be super,” she told Deadline about the opportunity to film in front of a live studio audience again when it’s safe. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”