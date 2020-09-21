Pop the champagne! Jennifer Aniston got ready for the 2020 Emmy Awards in the coziest way as she celebrates her nominations from home.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask 😷🥂,” the Friends alum, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 20, showing off her chic pajamas and wearing a comforting sheet mask. Aniston blew a kiss to the camera with a glass of champagne in hand and gave a big round of applause to all of her fellow nominees. “Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year 👏🏼👏🏼🥳❤️,” she wrote.

The California native is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards for her work on The Morning Show. The Horrible Bosses actress stars alongside Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, who showered Aniston with love on Emmys night. “My dude! Lookin great,” he commented.

The We’re the Millers star later appeared at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in a stunning black gown.

Earlier this year, Aniston opened up about how filming The Morning Show was “cathartic” after living her life in the spotlight.

“That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes,” she told the Los Angeles Times in August. “There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back.”

The Apple TV+ series, which debuted in November 2019, gives an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes drama at a morning news station. Including Aniston’s Emmy nod, the show is nominated for eight total awards. The Dumplin‘ actress already scored a SAG Award for the same role in January and was thrilled to challenge herself with the complex character.

“[It was] interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and ‘everything’s great, you know, this is all normal,’ and then there are moments when you have your private breakdown or your ‘Calgon, take me away’ moments,” she explained to the Los Angeles Times, referencing one of her character’s more vulnerable scenes. “There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of ‘I don’t want to f—ing go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me’ … that’s real.”

While the Morning Show has shown fans a different side to the comedic actress, Aniston hasn’t forgotten her roots. Earlier this month, she reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt during a virtual live table read of 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The duo’s chemistry was off the charts during their intimate scenes and a source later revealed that the exes were “on good terms” ahead of the special event.

“Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “Brad and Jen’s friends and the others involved thought it went really well!”