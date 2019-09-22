14 Hashtags That Would Trend If ‘Friends’ Aired Today

#HesHerLobster

In season 2, Phoebe explains that Ross and Rachel were meant to be together, like lobsters who mate for life. Despite Rachel telling him they’re not getting back together, that changes when she watches a VHS tape from the night of her and Monica’s prom. She never knew that when her date was a no-show, Ross put on his dad’s tuxedo and was going to volunteer to take Rachel. Her date, however, showed up late. After seeing the tape, a shocked Rachel changes her mind and kisses him. Phoebe then states, “See, he’s her lobster.”