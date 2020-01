A Golden Gift

During his tearful acceptance speech for Don King: Only in America in 1998, Best Actor winner Ving Rhames surprised the crowd by giving away his trophy to fellow nominee Jack Lemmon. "I feel that being an artist is about giving," Rhames said as he handed the award to the 12 Angry Men star, "and I'd like to give this to you, Mr. Jack Lemmon." Lemmon accepted, saying, "That is one of the nicest, sweetest moments I've ever known in my life."