Who’s Hosting?

Noah will take the stage as emcee once again after previously hosting the 2021 awards.

“It was fun [last year], it was really, really fun. It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. We had such a good time, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun we would have had,” the Born a Crime author said on CBS Mornings in December 2021. “This year, the Grammys is going to be back. Hopefully, it’s gonna be, like, the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m lucky to host.”