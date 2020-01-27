Grammys

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, More Couples Turn Heads at Grammys 2020

By
Finneas Sulewski and Claudia Sulewski Grammys 2020
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski

The songwriter (and brother of Eilish!) looked so in love with the YouTube personality.

Back to top