Grey’s Anatomy’s Biggest Exits Over the Years: Who Quit? Who Was Fired? And Who Is Down to Come Back?

By
Brooke Smith Greys Anatomys Exits Who Quit Who Was Fired Who Is Down Come Back
 Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Brooke Smith (Erica Hahn)

When: Season 5 Episode 7

How AND why: “I’m not written out. My final scene is just me heading to my car. I honestly don’t know what happens in the next episode. I heard not much,” she told EW at the time. [“Shonda] did seem upset. I wasn’t having a very good week that week. I was like, ‘Oh, God, what is it with this business?!’ And she said, ‘No, no, no. You are such a great actress. We love you.’ It seemed like some decision came down from above. It didn’t feel like it was her.”

 

Rhimes, for her part, said at the time, “We did not find that the magic and chemistry with Brooke’s character would sustain in the long run.”

 

Whether She’ll Return: Smith hasn’t said much publicly about whether or not she would be interested in coming back to the series after her hasty departure.

 

