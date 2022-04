Autumn Reeser

The O.C. alum has become a big star for Hallmark over the past few years, starring in three 2019 movies for the channel. She upped her output in 2022 appearing in The Wedding Veil trilogy as well as costarring alongside Hynes in April’s Always Amore. Reeser has served as an executive producer on both 2021’s The 27-Hour Day and 2022’s The Wedding Veil Unveiled, which could mean she will be staying with Hallmark for the long haul.