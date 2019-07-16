Chris Harrison

“Of course there’s a double standard between men and women. One of the things that I really love about this show is that it brings out some of these social dynamics and these debates — whether it’s slut-shaming or religion, faith and relationships and how it’s applied and how that’s applied to sex and sex before marriage and what that means,” Harrison, 47, told Us. “Life’s not so black and white, and there is a big happy medium. So I hope we did raise the level of debate on a lot of these issues.”

The host also shared that with having a 15-year-old daughter, he’s so happy these conversations are happening. “No one wants to talk about the fact that you’ve had sex in a windmill with somebody,” he said of Brown’s revelation. “She reluctantly kind of became that hero, the voice and the face of this, so hopefully other women in toxic relationships or other women facing this won’t face this. She’s not afraid to tell everybody she screwed up, and that ‘I fail,’ and ‘I’m insecure,’ and ‘Yeah, it hurts me when people say I’m a slut.’ That, to me, is power. … She’s relatable. And I think women watching, including my daughter, will say, ‘That’s me. She represents me.’”